This information is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Monday.

The report also noted that 260 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 0 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

It also said that 0 megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 3,634 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Sunday.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 59.91 megawatts from the 3,694 released on Sunday.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2,145 billion on Sunday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Sunday was unavailability of gas.

The report said that the peak generation attained was 3,790.8 megawatts.