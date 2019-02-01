Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has described Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, Nigeria’s most senior Judge, who was recently suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari pending the outcome of investigations, as a “shameless man”.

El-Rufai made the pronouncement when hundreds of supporters of President Buhari marched to the government house, Kaduna, on Friday, February 1, 2019, in a show of solidarity for the president, TheCable reports.

Perched atop an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) stationed before the government house, el-Rufai thanked the supporters “for coming together to convey this very clear statement from the people of Kaduna state that in Kaduna we do not support corruption.”

Quoting Usman Dan Fodio, founder of the Sokoto caliphate, the governor said corruption in the judiciary is the worst form there is; and no society can survive it.

“In Kaduna state, we do not support injustice, in Kaduna state, we are 100 per cent behind the integrity of our president,” el-Rufai was quoted as saying.

'Shameless man'

El-Rufai also chided Onnoghen for fighting his suspension.

“I can assure you that the message you have given to me will be delivered to the president today… The worst form of corruption you can find in any public servant is judicial corruption because when the president is corrupt or the governor is corrupt, it is to the judge that ordinary people can take their case to.

“When the judge himself is corrupt, it is the highest form of corruption and must never be condoned.

“Mr President did not remove Onnoghen from office. He said in honour of the judiciary, he should step aside so that the charges against him can be investigated and prosecuted. The president did the right thing by asking him to step aside pending investigation. It is what is done in every organised and civilised society.

“Unfortunately, some people in Nigeria are trying to make white black and black, white. They are using technicalities to delay bringing this man to justice. The man (Onnoghen) is shameless, he does not want to go, but it is time for Nigerians to come all out and tell him he must go. Our judiciary must be clean. Our judiciary must consist of judges who cannot be bought.”

Onnoghen's trial date fixed

President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Walter Nkanu Samuel Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Friday, January 25, 2019 after law enforcement traced undeclared sums of money in foreign currencies, to his domiciliary bank accounts.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) will resume trial of the suspended Onnoghen on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Justice Tanko Mohammed was immediately appointed by Buhari in acting capacity to take over from Onnoghen.