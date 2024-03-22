EKEDC plans to meter 600k customers in 5 years, target 120k annually

Gbadebo Akinyede, Head of Metering at EKEDC, revealed that the company had initiated a comprehensive five-year metering strategy, aimed at eliminating estimated billing across its network.

Speaking at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Customer Complaints Resolution meeting in the Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos, Akinyede outlined the company’s commitment to improving service delivery through metering.

Currently, EKEDC has over 450,000 metered customers, representing 63% of its customer base. Akinyede emphasised the company’s dedication to bridging the meter deficit of approximately 260,000 customers.

During the forum, which included customers from the Lekki Business Unit, Dr Tinuade Sanda, Chief Finance Officer of EKDC, represented by an officer in the unit, Joseph Esenwa, reiterated the company’s focus on customer satisfaction and engagement.

Sanda highlighted the importance of gathering feedback to address concerns and enhance service quality. She assured customers that EKEDC remained committed to metering all customers within the specified timeframe and would continue to leverage initiatives like the Meter Asset Provider scheme to achieve this goal.

However, Sanda acknowledged challenges related to collections efficiency, with a significant fraction of revenue remaining uncollected. She urged customers to settle outstanding payments to support effective service delivery.

Furthermore, Sanda addressed liquidity challenges facing distribution companies, emphasising the need for aggressive collections to meet obligations and improve operations.

Regarding infrastructure development, Sanda said the company had embarked on efforts to review and enhance substations under the Lekki-Ajah business unit. She affirmed EKEDC’s commitment to investing in assets to improve the electricity distribution supply.

The Commissioner of Consumer Affairs at NERC, Hajia Aisha Mahmud, underscored the importance of customers’ complaints resolution forum in facilitating dialogue between customers and distribution companies.

Mahmud emphasised the need for customers to be aware of their rights and for distribution companies to uphold standards of service delivery. While discussing metering challenges, Mahmud acknowledged the substantial gap between meter availability and demand in Nigeria.

She highlighted initiatives like the Presidential Metering Initiative and the Meter Asset Provider scheme as key strategies to address the issue.

In response to customer grievances, Uket Obonga of the Nigerian Electricity Consumers Advocacy Network urged customers to assert their rights and hold distribution companies accountable for service quality. He cautioned against illegal activities like meter bypassing and encouraged reporting of such incidents.