ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EKEDC plans to meter 600k customers in 5 years, target 120k annually

News Agency Of Nigeria

EKEDC has over 450,000 metered customers, representing 63% of its customer base.

Eko Disco building [Wikimedia Commons]
Eko Disco building [Wikimedia Commons]

Recommended articles

Gbadebo Akinyede, Head of Metering at EKEDC, revealed that the company had initiated a comprehensive five-year metering strategy, aimed at eliminating estimated billing across its network.

Speaking at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Customer Complaints Resolution meeting in the Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos, Akinyede outlined the company’s commitment to improving service delivery through metering.

Currently, EKEDC has over 450,000 metered customers, representing 63% of its customer base. Akinyede emphasised the company’s dedication to bridging the meter deficit of approximately 260,000 customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the forum, which included customers from the Lekki Business Unit, Dr Tinuade Sanda, Chief Finance Officer of EKDC, represented by an officer in the unit, Joseph Esenwa, reiterated the company’s focus on customer satisfaction and engagement.

Sanda highlighted the importance of gathering feedback to address concerns and enhance service quality. She assured customers that EKEDC remained committed to metering all customers within the specified timeframe and would continue to leverage initiatives like the Meter Asset Provider scheme to achieve this goal.

However, Sanda acknowledged challenges related to collections efficiency, with a significant fraction of revenue remaining uncollected. She urged customers to settle outstanding payments to support effective service delivery.

Furthermore, Sanda addressed liquidity challenges facing distribution companies, emphasising the need for aggressive collections to meet obligations and improve operations.

Regarding infrastructure development, Sanda said the company had embarked on efforts to review and enhance substations under the Lekki-Ajah business unit. She affirmed EKEDC’s commitment to investing in assets to improve the electricity distribution supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Consumer Affairs at NERC, Hajia Aisha Mahmud, underscored the importance of customers’ complaints resolution forum in facilitating dialogue between customers and distribution companies.

Mahmud emphasised the need for customers to be aware of their rights and for distribution companies to uphold standards of service delivery. While discussing metering challenges, Mahmud acknowledged the substantial gap between meter availability and demand in Nigeria.

She highlighted initiatives like the Presidential Metering Initiative and the Meter Asset Provider scheme as key strategies to address the issue.

In response to customer grievances, Uket Obonga of the Nigerian Electricity Consumers Advocacy Network urged customers to assert their rights and hold distribution companies accountable for service quality. He cautioned against illegal activities like meter bypassing and encouraged reporting of such incidents.

Customers also expressed concerns about EKEDC’s response time to complaints and called for improved service delivery. They highlighted issues such as prolonged power outages and inadequate infrastructure maintenance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 more things the Nigerian government should ban in 2024

5 more things the Nigerian government should ban in 2024

Nigeria is among countries with the lowest reading cultures in the world

Nigeria is among countries with the lowest reading cultures in the world

Kwara women in transport business are better than prostitutes - RTEAN boss

Kwara women in transport business are better than prostitutes - RTEAN boss

EKEDC plans to meter 600k customers in 5 years, target 120k annually

EKEDC plans to meter 600k customers in 5 years, target 120k annually

3 students die in stampede as Nasarawa students loot State Govt rice

3 students die in stampede as Nasarawa students loot State Govt rice

Museveni appoints his son Kainerugaba, head of Uganda's military

Museveni appoints his son Kainerugaba, head of Uganda's military

Detained Miyetti Allah president appears in court, ordered to enter plea

Detained Miyetti Allah president appears in court, ordered to enter plea

Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender

Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Olalekan Balogun and 6 other Olubadans who spent 2 years on the throne

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Who will be the next Olubadan?

Former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola (Punch)

Fashola advises Sanwo-Olu to ease Lagosians' hardships by reducing taxes