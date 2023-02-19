EFCC steps up anti-corruption fight, trains 305 Detective Assistants

Bawa stated this during the passing out parade of the Detective Assistant Course 3/2022, on Saturday at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende hill in Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said that the commission has continued to witness increasing successes in the fight against economic and financial crimes as it secured 3,785 convictions in 2022 alone.

The EFCC boss attributed the successes of their operations as well as the recruitment and training of the cadets to President Muhammadu Buhari’s support and unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption.

He said the 305 Detective Assistant cadets comprised of 260 male and 45 females, drawn from across the country, were availed complete combat operation training facilitated by the Police Mobile Force and the EFCC for six months.

“The cadets underwent both EFCC and police mobile components of the training, thereby enhancing their mental and physical capacities.

“They received academic training from EFCC instructors in various aspects of operations – legal, financial, general studies, forensic and Information Communication Technology (ICT).

“They were also introduced to the policies and manual of the economic and financial crimes, which are meant to guide their conduct throughout their career in the EFCC,” he said.

He added that the cadets were also exposed to combat drills to ensure discipline, endurance and patience, as well trained in weapons handling and shooting, unarmed combat techniques, hostage rescue operation amongst other operational activities.

According to Bawa, the Detective Assistant are to provide EFCC staff and critical infrastructures the protective security coverage.

“They are to take over from the police mobile force personnel on secondment to EFCC.

“It is all part of the independent drive that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to see at the EFCC,” he said.

He thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba for supporting the Commission and availing it the facility to be used for the training.

Bawa congratulated the cadets and urged to give their best in service to rid the country of corruption.

In his remarks, Mr Ayo Olowonihi, Commandant of the EFCC Academy, said the recruitment and training of the Detective Assistant cadets was a fulfilment of the Chairman’s cardinal policy object of human capital development in EFCC.

He thanked the Chairman the opportunity given the Academy to handle the tasks reassure of their readiness to do more in order to deliver on the mandate of the commission.

Olowonihi also appreciated the Commandant of the Police Mobile Force Training College, DCP Ali Dabigi, and all others who contributed to the success of the training.