EFCC secures 3,328 convictions in 11 months – Chairman

EFCC has secured 3,328 convictions against financial crimes in 2022, its chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa has said.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]

Bawa also told the workshop that the EFCC also got a court order on a former Accountant-General of the Federation to forfeit N755 million recovered from him to the Federal Government.

Uwujaren quoted Bawa as saying that the “EFCC also recovered three luxury properties from retired Col. Bello Fadile, former aide to former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

“We also secured interim forfeiture of 40 assets in Nigeria, the United States of America, London and Dubai belonging to former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

“Two weeks earlier, another court issued a final forfeiture order of two properties within Abuja belonging to Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroleum Resources.

“These are just a few of the assets recovered between January and Nov. 18, 2022.’’

