EFCC recovers $153 million, 80 houses from Diezani

The EFCC boss also said the anti-graft agency recovered no fewer than 80 choice property valued at $80m from the ex-minister, who has been living in Britain since she left office.

This was disclosed in the April edition of the EFCC magazine, EFCC Alert.

Bawa said, “There are several cases surrounding Diezani’s case. I was part of that investigation, and we have done quite a lot. In one of the cases, we recovered $153 million; we have secured the final forfeiture of over 80 properties in Nigeria valued at about $80 million. We have done quite a bit on that.

“The other cases as it relates to the $115 million INEC bribery is also ongoing across the federation. We are looking forward to the time we will, maybe, have her in the country, and, of course, review things and see what will happen going forward. The case has certainly not been abandoned.’’

Responding to a question on how he would deal with powerful government officials in the discharge of his duties as EFCC chairman, Bawa said he would leave the job if anyone tried to make him do what is illegal.

He added that he would not ‘pay allegiance to individuals in the government.’

Recall that the EFCC had earlier accused the ex-minister of fraudulent ownership of 76 luxurious property in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, valued at N23 billion.