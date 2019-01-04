This is contained in a statement by the commission’s Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Tony Orilade, in Abuja, on Friday.

The statement says: “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to the activities of fraudsters, who disguise as officers of the commission and send scam mails to individuals, purporting such to be from the EFCC.

“This is with the aim of extorting money from them.

“The commission has uncovered a number of email addresses, telephone numbers and websites used by unscrupulous persons to perpetrate such fraudulent activities, and is acting on them.

“In some instances, they send fraudulent emails, letters and make telephone calls to unsuspecting members of the public by also impersonating government officials and organisations.

“While alerting the public of these fraudulent activities, the EFCC states that anyone who enters into any agreement with any such impostor does so at his/her peril”.

According to the statement, the EFCC has stated several times that none of its officers will demand for gratification to “kill” an investigation.

It also said no operative would invite a suspect to any location apart from EFCC’s designated offices, which can be found on its website.

“Members of the public are, therefore, advised not to send money to any fraudster demanding money in the name of the EFCC for whatever purpose, and to desist from engaging in any communication with them,” he said.