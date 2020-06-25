Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Dele Oyewale, said that their arrest was sequel to several intelligence garnered overtime about their suspicious lifestyles.

Oyewale said that the suspects were arrested in the Dawaki model city estate, Abuja.

“The suspects are, Iyoriobhe Endurance, 20; Peter Uyebitame, 23; Emmanuel Akpobome, 23; Samuel Odianose, 24, Basil Ezenwa, 24 and Dare Adegun, 24.

“Items recovered from them include, one Mercedes Benz C350, 4 Matic, eight expensive phones and four laptops.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, ” Oyewale said.