The minister decried a situation in which graduates of tertiary institutions across the country cannot read or write applications.

Adamu expressed his concern while speaking in Yola during official commissioning of projects at the Federal College of Education on Friday, December 11, 2020.

The minister represented by the Director of Tertiary Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Rakiya Gambo Iliyasu, said the situation caused for concerns, adding that students and teachers needed to sit up and face their tasks squarely.

“Some graduates of tertiary institutions across the country cannot read or write applications”, he said.

Adamu stressed that students and even graduates had been found to be unable to write a full sentence without multiple corrections needing to be made.

The minister, therefore, urged all stakeholders in the education sector to sit up to ensure that the decline in the value of education is bridged within the shortest time possible, The Nation reports.