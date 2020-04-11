Okowa made the call on Saturday in Asaba, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika.

The governor noted that Easter was a time for the Christian faithful to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said that with the power of Christ’s resurrection crystalised in Easter, the period was an opportunity for Christians to seek the face of God in prayers to heal Nigeria and the world of the rampaging COVID-19.

He said that the period was also a time for people to show love to one another, especially at the backdrop of the prevailing hardship occasioned by coronavirus and the attendant stay-at-home order.

“Let me urge Nigerians to extend the spiritual benefits of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, which include love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness, to one another, especially in these precarious times.

“As Christians, it is imperative on us to continue to uphold the principles of our faith as they relate to honesty, justice, integrity, accountability, compassion, selflessness and the pursuit of the common good for our nation.

“We as Christians must reflect on the importance of Easter in our dealings, not only with other Christians, but with people of other religious inclinations,” he said.

Okowa recalled that at the onset of the pandemic in the country, the state government took proactive steps against its spread, including establishing and equipping four isolation centres and 11 holding centres across the state.

The governor said that relevant personnel had been trained on the management of the pandemic and that the challenge had also been placed before God for His intervention.

He said that the state government had immediately commenced sensitisation of the people to all issues surrounding the pandemic to check its spread, especially as no proven solution for it had been found.

Okowa said that the people were admonished to embrace regular washing of hands in running water, use hand sanitisers and face mask, and avoid being in clusters and congregations.

He listed the measures taken by government to contain the spread of the virus in the state, including prohibition of burials, weddings, conferences, seminars church services attracting more than 50 persons, among others.

“We followed these measures with the closure of our boundaries and stoppage of flight operations into our airport on March 29.

This was followed by a lockdown order on all public and private activities in the state on April 1.

“As inconveniencing as the measures may appear, our people have so far complied with the directives in spite of two confirmed cases of the virus in the state, one of which recorded a fatality on Thursday.

He commend the residents in the state for their compliance level, and urge them and all Nigerians to sustain the obedience and observance of all precautionary measures as directed by government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“I also urge that as we celebrate the Easter in a rather bizarre condition, we should continue to cooperate with government officials and security agents, especially in this period of lockdown.

“May the lessons and blessings of Easter help us to overcome the vicissitudes of COVID-19,” Okowa said.