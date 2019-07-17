The Secretary to Niger Government (SSG), Mr Ahmed Matane, says the “e-registration” by the Nigeria Immigration Service will help monitor influx of irregular migrants into the country.

E-registration of migrants is the biometric documentation of migrants residing in Nigeria.

He stated this during a visit by Mr Mamman Ango, the new state Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to his office in Minna on Wednesday.

In a statement by Mr Tanko Lawal, his Information Officer, Matane said the e-registration would enhance national security, aid internal monitoring and integration.

He noted that in spite of the security challenges bedeviling the country, Niger state still remained the most peaceful in the country.

Matane, who described unity and security as vital ingredients for progress and development of any nation, called on Nigerians to coexist peacefully.

Earlier, Ango said the purpose of the visit was to rejoice and congratulate Matane on his appointment as the SSG.

He disclosed that the Federal Government had directed all foreigners to register with NIS within six months of the migrant e-registration programme.

Ango said the migrants’ e-registration exercise launched on July 12 by President Muhammadu Buhari would be carried out across the country.

He solicited the support of the state government towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

He, however, called on the state government to mobilize expatriates working with government to be among the first people to be captured.