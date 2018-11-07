DSS arrests 6 suspects over murder of Kaduna monarch

news

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested six suspects in connection to the abduction and murder of the traditional ruler of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Chief Maiwada Galadima.

During a media parade of the six suspects in Kaduna on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, the agency disclosed that the suspects were tracked and arrested at different locations in Igabi, Soba, Kachia and Jos in Plateau State.

The agency disclosed that the gang is a 20-man gang and promised to chase down other suspects still on the run. One of the gang members paraded was identified as a marked member of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Four people, including a police officer, were killed when Galadima, his wife and driver were abducted at Maikyali village, along Kaduna-Kachia road, in Kachia LGA on October 19.

Even though his wife and driver were later released, the monarch was killed by his abductors on October 26. The DSS disclosed on Wednesday that the gang had asked for a N100 million ransom, but got N6,850,000 from the monarch's family before he was killed.

The gang dumped his body by the roadside at Kateri village, on Kaduna-Abuja highway.