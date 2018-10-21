Pulse.ng logo
4 killed in abduction of traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna – Police

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Agom Adara, Mr Maiwada Galadima and his wife were kidnapped at Maikyali village along Kaduna -Kachia road in Kachia Local Government area of the state.

The Kaduna State Police Command, said on Saturday that the abductors of the traditional ruler of Adara chiefdom had killed four people on his entourage before going away with the monarch.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Agom Adara, Mr Maiwada Galadima and his wife were kidnapped at Maikyali village along Kaduna -Kachia road in Kachia Local Government area of the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo told NAN in Kaduna that the incident happened on Oct 19, at about 6:30 pm.

According to him, some armed men intercepted the convoy of the traditional ruler and opened fire, forcing them to stop.

“In the process, his police orderly and three others in the vehicles were shot dead. The bandits took away the royal father and his wife Mrs Victoria to unknown destination.”

He disclosed that a team of policemen led by the DPO in Kachia rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to Kachia General Hospital.

“Also combine teams of Police, Military and local Vigilante alongside the Anti Kidnapping Unit were mobilised to comb the general area and mount surveillance with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the criminals.

” The IGP IRT were also contacted for technical assistance in tracking the bandits.”

He appealed to the general public to assist the police with useful information towards ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdur-Rahman had commiserated with the families of the victims and vowed to ensure that the perpetrators were arrested and prosecuted.

