Kaduna imposes 24-hour curfew after confirming death of monarch

Kaduna reinstates 24-hour curfew following killing of abducted monarch

El-Rufai calls for adoption of electronic voting in Nigeria play Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai (Punch)

The Kaduna State government has reinstated a 24-hour curfew in the Kaduna metropolis following the death of the abducted monarch, Agom Adara, Maiwada Galadima.

The decision was taken following the tension that arose after the monarch was killed by his kidnappers in the early hours of Friday, October 26, 2018.

He was killed few days after his abductors released his wife, Victoria Galadima from their captivity.

According to a statement signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's senior special assistant on media and publicity, Samuel Aruwan, the reinstated curfew takes effect from 11:00 am on Friday till further notice. Environs affected by the curfew include Kasuwar Magani, Kajuru, Kachai, and Keteri.

The government called on communities to remain calm and stand united in fighting criminal activity in the state.

"This is a story between good, decent, law abiding people trying to uphold peace and the criminal who want to divide and destroy. It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe," according to the statement.

Monarch's abduction

Galadima and his wife were kidnapped at Maikyali village along Kaduna -Kachia road in Kachia Local Government area of the state on Friday October 19.

According to the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, armed men intercepted the convoy of the traditional ruler and opened fire, forcing them to stop.

Following the violent crisis that happened in some communities in the state, Kaduna state government had imposed 24-hour curfew. The curfew was later relaxed after normalcy was restored in the affected communities.

Troops kill 2 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno firefight
Buhari says he's disappointed in Nigerian media
Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argument
NRC to commence one month free train ride from Itakpe to Warri
