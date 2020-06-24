The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked that no congratulatory message should be placed for him in newspapers, as he clocks 55 years on Thursday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said in a statement on Wednesday, that the governor wished to continue his tradition of reaching out and sharing love with the needy in the society.

”This is to inform friends, families, professional colleagues and political associates of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that no congratulatory advertisements should be placed in newspapers to celebrate his forthcoming birthday.

”Mr Governor believes that an occasion of one’s birthday, especially a milestone such as the age of 55, should be a day to reflect on one’s purpose of existence in life,” Akosile said.

The Chief Press Secretary said that according to the governor, the purpose of existence was ”to serve the humanity”.

He said that apart from the outreach, the governor was scheduled to spend the better part of the day to attend to many important state matters.

According to him, the governor thanks his numerous supporters and well wishers, who may have planned to celebrate with him in one way or another as he turns 55.

Akosile said that the governor had advised that they use same resources to touch the lives of the most vulnerable people in their spheres of influence.

”The best birthday gift anyone would give me at this period is to identify those at the bottom of the pyramid wherever they reside, lift them up by putting smiles on their faces – that way, you would have lifted my heart too,” he quoted the governor as saying.

Akosile said that there was no plan for any form of celebration other than what had been stated above.