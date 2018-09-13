Pulse.ng logo
Donald Duke is sad over Bichi's appointment as DSS DG

Donald Duke Presidential aspirant is sad over Bichi's appointment as DSS boss

Donald Duke has expressed sadness at the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new DG of the DSS.

Donald Duke clarifies his statement on gays play Donald Duke has expressed sadness at the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new DG of the DSS. (Instagram/realdonaldduke)

Presidential aspirant, Donald Duke is sad at the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the Director General of the Department of State Service, DSS.

Duke expressed his sadness on Twitter, few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu, announced the appointment.

The appointment of Bichi, who is described as a a core Secret Service operative' in the statement released by the Presidency, has also seen Duke taking a swipe against President Buhari.

ALSO READ: Presidency might recall sacked DSS boss, Daura – Report

In his tweet at about 9:32PM, Duke said President Buhari 'has proven himself an irredeemable irredentist.'

 

Bichi's appointment is coming over one month after Mathew Seiyefa was appointed as the new Director-General of the DSS on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Seiyefa’s appointment was confirmed by the Presidency after DSS former DG, Lawal Daura was sacked following the invasion of the National Assembly by DSS operatives.

Buhari appoints new DSS DG 1 month after Daura's sack

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS. And he is Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The news of the appointment of the new DSS boss was announced by the President Buhari's spokesperson, Shehu Garba on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

In a statement by Garba, the appointment of Bichi is expected to take off on Friday, September 14, 2018.

