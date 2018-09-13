Donald Duke is sad over Bichi's appointment as DSS DG

news

Presidential aspirant, Donald Duke is sad at the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the Director General of the Department of State Service, DSS.

Duke expressed his sadness on Twitter, few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu, announced the appointment.

The appointment of Bichi, who is described as a a core Secret Service operative' in the statement released by the Presidency, has also seen Duke taking a swipe against President Buhari.

In his tweet at about 9:32PM, Duke said President Buhari 'has proven himself an irredeemable irredentist.'

Bichi's appointment is coming over one month after Mathew Seiyefa was appointed as the new Director-General of the DSS on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Seiyefa’s appointment was confirmed by the Presidency after DSS former DG, Lawal Daura was sacked following the invasion of the National Assembly by DSS operatives.

