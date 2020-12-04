The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Sani with two counts of bribery and influence peddling.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, the EFCC counsel, Mr Ekele Iheanacho told the court that the business of the day was listening to the audio recording the prosecution obtained as evidence.

However, when asked what efforts he had made to ensure that the audio recording was played in court, the prosecutor said;” it was this morning that I informed the registrar that I have a laptop to set up for the audio’’.

The Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, wondered why the prosecutor had to wait only to contact the registrar on Friday to set up the audio.

’’The matter was adjourned since Oct. 23 and it is only today that you approached the court that you want to set up audio.

‘’You did not take any other steps before now so it means you are not ready for your case.’’

Justice Ekwo subsequently adjourned the matter until Jan. 27 and Jan.28, 2021.