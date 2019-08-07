Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday said Dokubo gave the commendation when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai in Abuja.

He said the Presidential Amnesty boss was received by the Army Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, on behalf of Buratai.

Dokubo also expressed appreciation to the leadership and all personnel of the army and other security agencies for providing an enabling environment for peace, security, stability and development of the Niger Delta region.

He also solicited for more cooperation, partnership and collaboration with the army to ensure lasting peace in the region.

On his part, the army chief appreciated Dokubo for recognising the effort of the army in the region and the nation at large.

He reiterated the determination of the Nigerian army to deal with all forms of security threats across the country.

Buratai added that the army would continue to collaborate and support the amnesty office to ensure the success of its programmes.

“As a constitutional responsibility of the Nigerian army, the protection and security of critical national infrastructure in all parts of Nigeria must be done with vigour and commitment,” he said.