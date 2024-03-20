ADVERTISEMENT
Dismissed soldier arrested for alleged armed robbery in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh, made this known at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the suspects were arrested on March 17 following a distress call made to the Mabushi Division by one Blessing Mafulul Damia and Haliru Zakari.

Igweh said that the two reported to the police that while on their way home, some men in an unregistered Toyota Hilux trailed them from H- H-Medix, Gwarimpa to Gishiri village.

The CP said the complainants reported that the suspects later robbed them of their valuables and attempted to kidnap them.

“Upon receipt of the information, police operatives of the division swung into action, trailed the vehicle and arrested two suspects, including the dismissed soldier.

“A black-coloured Toyota Hilux with Reg No. NBB 03 AH, a jack knife and some military accoutrements were recovered from the suspects,” he said.

The CP said that operatives of the command also on March 14, arrested a suspect for faking his own arrest.

He said that the elder brother of the suspect had on March 14, reported at the APO Divisional Headquarters that his younger brother called to inform that him that he had been arrested.

Igweh said that the younger sibling had told his brother that he was in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

According to him, on the strength of this, the suspect’s family went around some police detention facilities and discovered that he was not in any.

“With the help of a tracker, using coordinates, the suspect’s vehicle was traced to an area in Wumba, Apo.

“Acting on this intelligence, the police operatives from Apo Division swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“Searched the entire axis and subsequently, traced the suspect to a hotel in Lokogoma area of Abuja where he was arrested,” he said.

Igweh said that when interrogated, the suspect claimed that he faked his own kidnap to prank the lady he intended to marry to know if she really loved him.

The CP said further that operatives of the command had also arrested two suspects, a male and female, for faking the kidnapping of the female to extort money from her husband.

The CP said the arrest followed a report at Gwagwa Police Divisional Headquarters on March 11 by one Chiedozie Ubah, the husband of the female suspect.

He said that Uba had told the police that his pregnant wife left home for the hospital on the same date for a scan, but did not return home.

Igweh said the complainant was later called through his wife’s phone number and informed that the wife had been kidnapped.

According to him, the caller demanded a ransom of ₦2 million for her release.

“He transferred the N2 million into his wife’s account as instructed by the kidnapper and later brought his wife to the station after her release.

“During interrogation, the wife freely confessed to having conspired with the suspect who lives on the same street with the couple at Saburi to extort money from her husband,” he said.

Igweh said that the male suspect had confessed that his own share of the money was ₦800,000 while the lady’s share was ₦1.2 million.

The CP said that ₦793,500 cash, two FCMB ATM cards and two Android phones were recovered from the suspects.

He said that all the suspects would be charged in court upon completion of investigations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

