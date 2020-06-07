With the release of 31 more patients from Lagos isolation centres, over 1000 coronavirus patients who have fully recovered from the virus have now been discharged in the state.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this in a statement on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

He said the total number of patients that have been successfully managed at the state's isolation centres and discharged is now 1,025.

“Good people of Lagos, today, 31 fully recovered ‪#COVID19 Lagos‬ patients, 25 males and 6 females, were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi, Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 6 from Onikan, 4 from Gbagada, 2 from Agidingbi, 6 from Lekki and 13 from LUTH isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to ‪#COVID19‬.

“With this, the number of ‪#COVID19‬ confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1025,” he said.

Lagos is the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria and currently, the state has a total of 5,729 out of 12,233 confirmed cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has said that the state may run out of bed spaces in less that one month if it continues to record a high number of cases daily.