He's deep respect for Nigeria - Binance executive's wife pens emotional letter to FG

Gambaryan, an American citizen, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering involving the cryptocurrency firm.

He was detained alongside the Regional Manager of Binance for East and West Africa, Nadeem Anjarwalla, on February 26, 20204, on the order of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

However, the Nigerian government announced that Anjarwalla had escaped from lawful custody on March 22 and fled the country with efforts ongoing in collaboration with Interpol to repatriate him.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja fixed April 8 for ruling on an objection raised by Gambaryan.

The Binance executive, through his lawyer Mark Mordi (SAN), opposed the move to be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite, insisting that the EFCC, having not served Binance, listed as 1st defendant in the charge, cannot arraign him.

In the five-count charge dated and filed on March 28 by the anti-graft commission, the trio is being accused of money laundering to the tune of $35,400,000.

But Gambaryan's wife has insisted that her husband is innocent because he holds no managerial position within the company.

In a letter obtained by this reporter on Thursday, she pleaded with the Nigerian government to allow Gambaryan to come home to her and their children.

Read Yuku's moving letter below;

My name is Yuki Gambaryan, and I am pleading with you from the bottom of my heart as the wife of Tigran Gambaryan to please allow my innocent husband to come home.

Tigran is first and foremost an incredible father, loving husband, and supportive friend to everyone who meets him. He has a deep respect for Nigeria and its people, and in fact, he had expressed excitement to me at the prospect of starting to work in your country.

I understand and respect your decision to scrutinize his employer, Binance. I realize that this whole situation has arisen from your commitment to your country and its citizens. However, Tigran is merely an employee. He does not have authority over Binance's corporate decisions or policies that might have impacted Nigeria. He spends his workday investigating and pursuing criminal activity on the platform. His very job is to help governments, like yours, prosecute and prevent illicit activity. Sadly, any influence he might have had at Binance to help the company leaders understand your position in this disagreement is trapped in that cell with him.

Tigran is globally recognized for his significant contributions in solving crimes involving cryptocurrencies. I know many of his peers, including in Nigeria, would say that Tigran's continuous efforts not only decrease illicit activity on Binance's platform but for all cryptocurrencies across the world.

Tigran and I have two young children. This is the longest their Dad has ever been away from them, and they don’t understand why he hasn’t come home to them. They ask me every day when he will be coming home, and still I cannot give them an answer. This week is going to be especially difficult as it is our youngest’s 5th birthday on Friday. I never imagined Tigran would not be here with us to celebrate it.

Meanwhile, his aging mother spends her days in tears, praying for the safe return of her only son. She raised Tigran almost all on her own. He is her everything, the thought of him being in a country so far away from her and in these circumstances is beyond devastating to her.