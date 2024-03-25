ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG not yet sure how Binance executive escaped custody and fled from Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect.

Nadeem Anjarwalla is no longer in Nigeria [Wired]
Nadeem Anjarwalla is no longer in Nigeria [Wired]

Recommended articles

Zakari Mijinyawa, Head, Strategic Communication, ONSA, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja, that Anjarwalla escaped on Friday.

Mijinyawa, however, said ONSA has taken immediate steps in conjunction with relevant security organisations, ministries, departments and agencies, as well as the international community to apprehend the suspect.

He said the security agencies were also working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect. According to him, preliminary investigation shows that Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ONSA spokesman said the personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect had been arrested as investigation continues to unravel the circumstances behind his escape.

Mijinyawa said the Nigerian government, like others round the world, has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform.

Anjarwalla, who holds British and Kenyan passports, is Binance's Africa regional manager and has been under a 14-day remand order by a court in Nigeria.

"He was scheduled to appear before the court again on April 4. We urge the Nigerian public and the international community to provide whatever information they have that can assist law enforcement agencies apprehend the suspect," he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG not yet sure how Binance executive escaped custody and fled from Nigeria

FG not yet sure how Binance executive escaped custody and fled from Nigeria

Nigerian Army partners PCNGI to acquire fleet of CNG vehicles

Nigerian Army partners PCNGI to acquire fleet of CNG vehicles

APC senator distributes rice, garri to poor constituents to celebrate 60th birthday

APC senator distributes rice, garri to poor constituents to celebrate 60th birthday

Tinubu admin denies paying ransom for abducted children released by kidnappers

Tinubu admin denies paying ransom for abducted children released by kidnappers

NCC sues MTN, others for unauthorised use of artist's works as caller tunes

NCC sues MTN, others for unauthorised use of artist's works as caller tunes

Why Sports fans should try out Megaways games

Why Sports fans should try out Megaways games

Adamawa Govt pays ₦2.4 billion for WAEC, NECO fees of qualified candidates

Adamawa Govt pays ₦2.4 billion for WAEC, NECO fees of qualified candidates

Blogger on trial for accusing Fashola of writing election judgements

Blogger on trial for accusing Fashola of writing election judgements

See photos of 137 abducted pupils at Kaduna Govt House after regaining freedom

See photos of 137 abducted pupils at Kaduna Govt House after regaining freedom

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMC debunks data compromise reports amid undersea cable disruption [Channels Television]

NIMC says it's protecting Nigerians' data as it faces new breach scandal

SSANU-NASU [The News Guru]

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT (TheWhistler)

If you perform below expectations, I'll sack you - Wike warns FCT Perm Secs

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite [Twitter:@DrDorisAnite]

Federal Government partners with US to create 50,000 jobs for Nigerians