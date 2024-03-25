FG not yet sure how Binance executive escaped custody and fled from Nigeria

Zakari Mijinyawa, Head, Strategic Communication, ONSA, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja, that Anjarwalla escaped on Friday.

Mijinyawa, however, said ONSA has taken immediate steps in conjunction with relevant security organisations, ministries, departments and agencies, as well as the international community to apprehend the suspect.

He said the security agencies were also working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect. According to him, preliminary investigation shows that Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ONSA spokesman said the personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect had been arrested as investigation continues to unravel the circumstances behind his escape.

Mijinyawa said the Nigerian government, like others round the world, has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform.

Anjarwalla, who holds British and Kenyan passports, is Binance's Africa regional manager and has been under a 14-day remand order by a court in Nigeria.