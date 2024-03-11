Despite economic hardship, Buhari believes Tinubu has performed well

Buhari admitted that Nigeria is complex to govern but affirmed that his successor has done well given the prevailing circumstances.

The ex-president said this on Sunday, March 10, 2024, when he received Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and members of the management team of the Nigeria Customs Service in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari said, “I thank you very much for coming. I very much appreciate it. I thought Tinubu has done very well.

“Nigeria is so complex. Really, there isn’t much anybody can do.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been grappling with economic hardship following President Tinubu’s policies geared at reforming the Nigerian economy.

On the day of his inauguration, Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy, a development that immediately caused a hike in the price of petrol from ₦185 to ₦600.

The action also led to fuel scarcity in many parts of the country as Tinubu’s declaration triggered uncertainty and panic buying.

Tinubu’s move to reform the financial sector by floating the naira also orchestrated the free fall of the national currency against the dollar.

This led to naira instability as the exchange rate at the official market crossed ₦1000 in 2024, depreciating the value of the currency and causing inflation.

The lingering situation recently has brought about heavy criticisms against Tinubu’s economic policies as citizens recently took to the streets to protest against the lingering hunger and hardship in the country.