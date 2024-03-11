ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Despite economic hardship, Buhari believes Tinubu has performed well

Bayo Wahab

Buhari also believes Nigeria is too complex to govern

President Bola Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari [Channels TV]
President Bola Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Buhari admitted that Nigeria is complex to govern but affirmed that his successor has done well given the prevailing circumstances.

The ex-president said this on Sunday, March 10, 2024, when he received Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and members of the management team of the Nigeria Customs Service in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari said, “I thank you very much for coming. I very much appreciate it. I thought Tinubu has done very well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria is so complex. Really, there isn’t much anybody can do.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been grappling with economic hardship following President Tinubu’s policies geared at reforming the Nigerian economy.

On the day of his inauguration, Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy, a development that immediately caused a hike in the price of petrol from ₦185 to ₦600.

The action also led to fuel scarcity in many parts of the country as Tinubu’s declaration triggered uncertainty and panic buying.

Tinubu’s move to reform the financial sector by floating the naira also orchestrated the free fall of the national currency against the dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This led to naira instability as the exchange rate at the official market crossed ₦1000 in 2024, depreciating the value of the currency and causing inflation.

The lingering situation recently has brought about heavy criticisms against Tinubu’s economic policies as citizens recently took to the streets to protest against the lingering hunger and hardship in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

Gov Adeleke appoints Makinde as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro LGA

Gov Adeleke appoints Makinde as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro LGA

Despite economic hardship, Buhari believes Tinubu has performed well

Despite economic hardship, Buhari believes Tinubu has performed well

Oyo Govt claims to feed Bodija victims ₦20m weekly, denies abandonment rumour

Oyo Govt claims to feed Bodija victims ₦20m weekly, denies abandonment rumour

Peter Obi’s ex-aide discloses how he bought 400 SUVs for traditional rulers

Peter Obi’s ex-aide discloses how he bought 400 SUVs for traditional rulers

CBN reminds Microfinance banks to submit returns promptly through FinA App

CBN reminds Microfinance banks to submit returns promptly through FinA App

Business owners struggle to make profit due to poor power supply in Bayelsa

Business owners struggle to make profit due to poor power supply in Bayelsa

Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

Gov Yusuf calls for Tinubu to open borders for affordable food prices

Gov Yusuf calls for Tinubu to open borders for affordable food prices

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

JED advised its customers in Gombe not to pay anyone to repair faulty electricity transformers in their communities

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income