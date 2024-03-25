Deputy Governor Hamzat says Lagos Govt prioritises Lagosians' interests

Hamzat gave the assurance at the 4th Annual Ramadan Lecture and Prayer in Memory of Late Muftau Hamzat on Sunday, at Ogba, Lagos. The deputy governor tasked all citizens to always perform their civic responsibilities.

He also urged them to ensure fairness in dealing with others in their various fields and environments. Highlighting some of the programmes put in place by the state government, Hamzat stated that the administration had the best interest of the people at heart.

According to him, the subsidised food market, (Ounje Eko) 25% fare slash on transportation across the State-owned public transport channels, including BRT, train and ferry services.

“Others include free child delivery programmes for expectant mothers in all the State-owned General Hospitals and special maternity centres.

“We believe this measure would help reduce pressure on families. We are also working with the State-owned hospitals to reduce the cost of certain drugs, such as hypertension medication.

“These are some of the relief measures to reduce the effects of the current economic hardships on our people."

Speaking, the Guest Lecturer, Sheikh Kamaldeen Yusuf, spoke on the theme: “Roles And Responsibilities of Leaders And Followers in Correcting Social Vices. According to him, social vices are not only among the youth but also adults of various classes.

The cleric, therefore, urged individuals to take responsibility for their actions, noting that the government alone could not be blamed for the challenges in the country. Earlier in his welcome address, Alhaji Abdul-LateefSunmonu, President Ifako Ijaiye Muslim community, described Ramadan as a time of reflection and spiritual growth.

He added that it is a time when Muslims come together to strengthen their bonds and seek forgiveness for their shortcomings.

“Therefore, l urge you all to be compassionate, generous and selfless in our actions and deeds,” he said.