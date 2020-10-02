Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this on Thursday at the launch of Zinox Tech Experience Centre in Lagos.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that the role of technology in any society could not be overemphasised.

“Technology provides data and it is the most effective way to achieve the ease of doing business.

“Data is the new currency, any company that does not have a good database will collapse as it helps in the ease of doing business.

“Technology also helps in managing information, it is used in security, education and to collect data in the hospitals.

“Nigeria needs to urgently harness the use of technology to develop the nation,” he said

According to Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Government has the wherewithal and will definitely do all it can to make the state technology hub.

He said that technology must be harnessed in all facets of life for Nigeria to match up with developed countries.

“Technology is the pillar of all the plans of the present administration in Lagos.

“In order to maximize the potential of the state, the deployment of technology is very critical,” Sanwo-Olu said.

In his remarks, Mr Leo Stan, Chairman Zinox Group, commended the Lagos State government for boosting the technology sector.

According to him, Lagos is the best place to invest in as the environment is conducive and there is ease of doing business.

The Zinox chairman, therefore, urged business owners to make good use of the opportunity.

He stressed the need for government to empower the youth especially in ICT, noting that most youths work in technology space.

“Government need to encourage the youths by empowering them as most of them work in that sector.

“Also, many youths are equally interested in developing the country through technology so they need to be empowered,” he said