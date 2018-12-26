Ashiat Abdulganiyu stresses in her death note a rough relationship with mother who accuses her of witchcraft. Being without maternal love and issues relating to discovering one's essence, the student opts for suicide, sorry for the pain her passing will cause for friends.

According to Instablog9ja on IG, the late Abdulganiyu had just spent time with her buddies before making the final move to expiry.

Despite a challenging situation with her mum, the deceased still has good thoughts about her even in death.

"Just like I said, if I am no more please hold my family together especially my mom," she is quoted in the post on Instagram.

Sadly, Ashiat Abdulganiyu believes her passing will bring comfort to her loved ones including her brother who at a time had the responsibility of raising her.