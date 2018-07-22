news

Singer, Davido has congratulated his uncle, the dancing Senator, Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election.

The PDP in Osun state held its primaries on Saturday, July 21, 2018, to elect its flagbearer in the September 22, 2018 governorship election.

Senator Adeleke emerged the winner with 1, 569 votes, and his closest contender, Akin Ogunbiyi got. 1, 562 votes.

Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson, who supervised the election, said "We are here for the party, and not for any of the aspirants.

“We recounted at the request of some agents. This is a contest amongst brothers. No aspirant is being shortchanged. This exercise marks the beginning of a very long journey.

“By the power conferred of this committee, Senator Adeleke scored majority of votes is hereby declared and returned winner of this election."

Davido reacts

In his reaction to the news of his uncle's victory, Davido put out a post on Twitter saying: “Congratulations to Senator Ademola Adeleke on Winning the PDP GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARIES!! , the incoming Governor of Osun State.”

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has however expressed confidence that the party will win the Osun governorship election.

The APC chairman described the upcoming election as a walk-over for the APC.