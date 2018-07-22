Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Davido congratulates uncle, Sen. Adeleke on Osun PDP primary victory

Singer congratulates uncle, Sen. Adeleke on Osun PDP primary victory

The PDP in Osun state held its primaries on Saturday, July 21, 2018, to elect its flagbearer in the September 22, 2018 governorship election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Singer, Davido has congratulated his uncle, the dancing Senator, Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election. play

Senator Ademola Adeleke

(The Breaking Times)

Singer, Davido has congratulated his uncle, the dancing Senator, Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election.

The PDP in Osun state held its primaries on Saturday, July 21, 2018, to elect its flagbearer in the September 22, 2018 governorship election.

Senator Adeleke emerged the winner with 1, 569 votes, and his closest contender, Akin Ogunbiyi got. 1, 562 votes.

Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson, who supervised the election, said "We are here for the party, and not for any of the aspirants.

“We recounted at the request of some agents. This is a contest amongst brothers. No aspirant is being shortchanged. This exercise marks the beginning of a very long journey.

“By the power conferred of this committee, Senator Adeleke scored majority of votes is hereby declared and returned winner of this election."

Davido reacts

In his reaction to the news of his uncle's victory, Davido put out a post on Twitter saying: “Congratulations to Senator Ademola Adeleke on Winning the PDP GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARIES!! , the incoming Governor of Osun State.”

ALSO READ: Senator Ademola Adeleke goes viral with his dance moves

 

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has however expressed confidence that the party will win the Osun governorship election.

The APC chairman described the upcoming election as a walk-over for the APC.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Buhari President, Senate President, VP in close door meetingbullet

Related Articles

In Osun PDP clears 11 aspirants for governorship election
Osun Governorship Election Dancing Senator, Ademola Adeleke denies certificate forgery allegation
Osun APC Primary Aregbesola's Chief of Staff leads as electoral committee announce results
APC Convention Young Women Forum calls for democratic election process
Ademola Adeleke Dancing Senator wins Osun PDP primary election
Osun Governorship Election 7 aspirants withdraw ahead of PDP primaries
Osun Governorship Election Dancing Senator, Ademola Adeleke takes the lead in PDP primaries

Local

How FG continues to fight Niger Delta militants over control of oil
In Bayelsa NSCDC warns pipeline vandals, oil thieves to desist or face the law
NIWA to complete Lokoja, Oguta river ports in 2018 – MD
Danladi Ibrahim NIWA to complete Lokoja, Oguta river ports in 2018 – MD
hajj
2018 Hajj 17,000 pilgrims register for biometric data system
Dolapo Osinbajo at the "Runway Jazz"
Dolapo Osinbajo VP's wife calls for support to boost girl-child education, women empowerment