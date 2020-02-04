The Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pangolins or scaly anteaters are mammals of the order Pholidota.

Pangolin scales, like rhino horn, have no proven medicinal value, yet they are used in traditional Chinese medicine to help with ailments ranging from lactation difficulties to arthritis.

The scales are typically dried and ground up into powder, which may be turned into a pill.

Ali said that Nigeria, as a signatory to CITES (Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species), categorises this species under absolute prohibition; therefore, its importation or trade is illegal globally.

“It is my pleasure to brief you again on the recent gains of Nigeria Customs Service anti-smuggling operations.

“On Jan. 19, the roving team of the NCS, Federal Operations Unit, while on credible intelligence, uncovered an abandoned warehouse at Isheri Estate, Lagos, where 2x20ft containers were stacked.

“The containers were immediately evacuated to the premises of FOU Zone A, Ikeja, where physical examination revealed 147 sacks weighing 9,504.1kg of pangolin scales worth N10,264,428,000.00,” he said.

Ali said that the pangolin would be handed over to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency.

He said that the service also seized a total number of 3,067 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice (50kg), 3,722 of 25 litres and 1,040 of 4.73 litres of foreign vegetable oil and 14 units of exotic vehicles.

The comptroller-general listed other items seized as: 575 pieces of used tyres, 703 cartons of foreign poultry products, 543 jerry cans of petroleum products and 416 bales of used clothing, among others.

He said that the items had a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N303,244,066.00, making a cumulative duty paid value of N10,567,672,066 within the month under review, Jan. 7 to Feb. 3.

The NCS boss said that the seizures underscore the determination of the service to enforce all laws relating to importation and exportation of goods, thereby contributing to the economy, security and wellbeing of every Nigerian.

He commended the Ag. Comptroller, FOU ‘A’, DC Usman Yahaya, and other members of the unit for a job well done, ”considering the fact that he took over barely a month ago.’’

Ali appealed to all well meaning Nigerians to support the service with information that could assist in discharging its statutory responsibilities in the interest of the nation.

“The borders are closed but not sealed and our men cannot be everywhere. These criminals go through creeks and various means to bring these items into the country.

“If they succeed in crossing the border and into Lagos, we will still go after them, and we are not relenting in our duty to stop smuggling into the country,” he said.