Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official

Revenue Generation Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official

According to Attah, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) said the improvement was as a result of dogged pursuit of several reform programmes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hameed Ibrahim play

Comptroller of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali

(Harbours and Ports)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it recorded its highest ever monthly revenue of N140.4 billion in August 2018.

The Customs Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Attah, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) said the improvement was as a result of dogged pursuit of several reform programmes.

Ali highlighted some of the reforms to include strategic deployment of manpower and upgrade on the electronic systems from Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS I) to NICIS II which had succeeded in blocking leakages.

He also said the increase in revenue was as a result of strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the NCS Tariff and Trade Department and robust stakeholder engagements resulting in higher compliance.

The NCS boss said the increased disposition of Officers and Men to change their way of doing things for the better had impacted positively on the organisation’s productivity.

The implementation of three pronged Presidential mandate of ‘Restructure, Reform and Raise revenue’ in NCS has continued to strengthen the Service as a crucial contributor to National economy and Security.

“The Service has effectively seized 156,090 bags of smuggled rice, 15,632 sets of military wears, 489,000 ammunitions and other items.

“This is in addition to the highest monthly revenue collection of over N140 billion in August 2018.

“This positive harvest in the areas of anti-smuggling and revenue generation is a clear testimony of what can be achieved under a selflessly focused leadership,” Ali said in a statement.

The NCS boss called on Nigerians to support the Service by providing credible information that would help nip smuggling in the bud and generate the needed revenue for national development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the month of July, the NCS declared N556.7 billion as revenue   generated from January to June, 2018. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President not happy with Nigerian media's coverage of herdsmen,...bullet
2 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
3 Boko Haram Bodies of 17 soldiers reportedly killed by terrorists...bullet

Related Articles

Finance How to avoid the worst seat on the plane
Strategy Coca-Cola just spent $5.1 billion on a massive British coffee chain, setting the scene for a battle with Starbucks. Here's how the 2 chains compare. (KO, SBUX)
Tech Here's our best guess for when you'll be able to buy the iPhone XS (AAPL)
Politics Here is what UK Prime Minister Theresa May wants from Kenya and will be pitching to President Kenyatta tomorrow
In Badagry Police arrest customs officer for shooting motorist
Electricity I make N180,000 monthly, says telephone charger
Ammunition APC reacts to report of seized Nigeria bound ship carrying weapons worth over N1b
Finance Check out the new Airbus jet that will rival Boeing's 777 and replace the 747 jumbo jet
Opinion Retiring at 43? You're on fire
APO Top 50 Brands: Dangote Now the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria

Local

Police raid chief Edwin Clark's Abuja home
Edwin Clark Police raid prominent South-South leader’s Abuja home
No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Boko Haram No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
A cache of ammunitions recovered form armed robbers (Illustration).
In Enugu Police recover 165 arms, arrest 1,874 persons in 6 months
INEC Commission denies receiving N50m logistics support from Jigawa govt