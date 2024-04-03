Cultural body commends Air Peace on ‘Isi Agu’ attire for cabin crew

Its Executive Secretary, Chief Biodun Ajiboye, gave the commendation in a statement issued by his media aide, Caleb Nor, on Wednesday.

According to Ajiboye, this is in line with the institute’s new national orientation drive which harps on the need for Nigerians to take pride in their dress culture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air Peace began its inaugural direct flight from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to Gatwick Airport, London, on Saturday, March 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, amidst the celebration, questions arose regarding the incorporation of Isi Agu, a traditional Igbo attire, into the airline’s uniform.

Ajiboye said: “Rather than congratulate Onyema and his team for achieving such a feat which comes with some form of relief, considering the airline’s unbeatable fare, some unpatriotic elements saw it as an opportunity to criticise him along tribal lines.

“As the cultural orientation agency that is responsible for mobilising all Nigerians toward a culture-oriented lifestyle, NICO is of the view that such a milestone will not only give Nigerians a sense of belonging but also help in repositioning our cultural image before the international community.

“Apart from promoting our cultural image, our indigenous dress culture also creates a pathway that will distinguish us as a people in our quest for a national identity.

“Our dress culture helps to create a cultural identity which is a sin-qua-non to national identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The institute therefore uses this opportunity to call on all well-meaning Nigerians to rekindle interest and pride in our indigenous dress patterns in a way that will promote our unity in diversity.

“Meanwhile, the institute has also drawn the attention of airlines operating in the country on the need for inclusion of cultural content using indigenous languages for onboard announcement while offering air transport services.”