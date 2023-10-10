ADVERTISEMENT
CSP James Nwafor remains free as #EndSARS 3rd anniversary looms – Report

Ima Elijah

Despite the formation of judicial panels of inquiry in 29 states, the outcomes of their investigations and subsequent actions have remained unclear.

ENDSARS protesters in Lagos on Thursday, October 9, 2020. [Sahara Reporters]
According to the report, CSP Nwafor continues to elude justice. Recall that James Nwafor appeared in 90% of the 18 petitions heard so far in Anambra state, Abdul Mahmud, a human rights lawyer present at the sitting of the judicial panel confirmed to reporters in November 2020.

The document exposed the current state of the judicial panels established post-protests, stating inReflecting on the significance of the anniversary, ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director of EiE Nigeria, reiterated the urgent need for reform within law enforcement agencies. "The #EndSARS movement showcased the power of collective action, stating the critical need for accountability and justice for victims of police brutality," said Adamolekun.

Despite the formation of judicial panels of inquiry in 29 states, the outcomes of their investigations and subsequent actions have remained unclear. The report, set to be launched on Tuesday, October 31st, aims to expose cases like that of Pelumi Onifade, a 20-year-old intern with Gboah TV, tragically killed by a stray police bullet in Lagos during the protests.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

