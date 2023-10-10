CSP James Nwafor remains free as #EndSARS 3rd anniversary looms – Report

According to the report, CSP Nwafor continues to elude justice. Recall that James Nwafor appeared in 90% of the 18 petitions heard so far in Anambra state, Abdul Mahmud, a human rights lawyer present at the sitting of the judicial panel confirmed to reporters in November 2020.

The document exposed the current state of the judicial panels established post-protests, stating inReflecting on the significance of the anniversary, ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director of EiE Nigeria, reiterated the urgent need for reform within law enforcement agencies. "The #EndSARS movement showcased the power of collective action, stating the critical need for accountability and justice for victims of police brutality," said Adamolekun.