Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

CP orders investigation of alleged assassination attempt on Fr. Mbaka

CP orders investigation of alleged assassination attempt on Fr. Mbaka

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbaka on Dec. 6, alleged that there was an attempt to assassinate him.

  • Published:
Fr. Mbaka publicly apologises to peter Obi play CP orders investigation of alleged assassination attempt on Fr. Mbaka (Concise News)

The Enugu State Police Command on Monday commenced a full scale investigation into alleged attempted assassination of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbaka on Dec. 6, alleged that there was an attempt to assassinate him.

Mbaka, a very popular Catholic cleric in Nigeria, claimed that some unidentified gunmen fired gun shots at his vehicle, in transit within Enugu.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, gave the directive for investigation when he visited the cleric in company of senior police officers at the Adoration ground, Umuchigbo, in Enugu.

“I came with senior officers of the command to see you and to find out more about things in relation to the said sad incident.

“The incident is quite unfortunate and ungodly.

“I will assure you that police operatives under my command will stop at nothing at carrying out full scale investigation into this incident,’’ he assured.

Responding, Fr Mbaka thanked the commissioner and his entourage for the visit.

“This visit of the senior police officers of the command has really portrayed the police as friends who feel for the members of the public,’’ mbaka said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The untold story of how 13-yr-old Ochanya died while seeking an educationbullet
2 Fr. Mbaka publicly apologises to Peter Obibullet
3 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet

Related Articles

Catholic group accuses Mbaka of lying, hypnotising his members
Peter Obi asks Nigerians to pray for Fr. Mbaka
Fr. Mbaka publicly apologises to Peter Obi
Nigerians on Twitter criticise Mbaka for asking Gov Ganduje for money [VIDEO]
Rev. Mbaka says Buhari is playing games with lives of Nigerians
Treat those who don't support us with respect – Atiku tells supporters
Mbaka says Atiku will fail in 2019 after Peter Obi disappoints him publicly [VIDEO]
Buhari Rev Mbaka says President is in a horrible bondage
Unknown gunmen allegedly attack Fr. Ejike Mbaka in Enugu
Catholic Church condemns Fr. Mbaka’s comment in viral video

Local

Court fines company N68m for failure to report oil spill
How international oil company, 5 others stole $8.4m diesel oil
JAMB Registrar blasts parents who encourage exam malpractice
JAMB Registrar, Oloyede, urges Nigerians to join corruption fight
Nothing is working under Buhari – Northern Elders’ Forum
Presidency describes PDP as a leader, expert in fake news
Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances in prison
Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year prison sentence
X
Advertisement