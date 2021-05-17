RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC records lowest daily COVID-19 count with 7 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded seven new COVID-19 infection, the lowest in the country since January.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seven new cases recorded was down from the 41 cases registered on Saturday.

It disclosed that there were no new COVID-19 related death in the country on Sunday.

The public health agency stated that one person who was successfully treated had been discharged, which brought the total number of people who had recuperated from the disease to 156,413.

It said that the total number of confirmed cases stood at 165,709 since the first case was announced on Feb. 27, 2020, while the number of deaths stood at 2,066.

The agency stated that the new cases were recorded in two states with Niger 5 and Rivers 2, adding that 7,195 cases are still active in the country.

The agency said that the country had tested 1,977,479 people so far.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the agency stressed that COVID-19 might cause severe complications in the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Wear a face mask, maintain physical distance and wash your hands regularly.

“We have to avoid non-essential outings, large gatherings and contact with anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19,” it said.

While urging Nigerians to get vaccinated, NCDC said that the COVID-19 vaccine protects people from severe illness and death from the virus.

