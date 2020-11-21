The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Friday.

The public health agency said that the infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 65,982.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria has so far tested 728,128 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

NCDC stated that the 143 new cases were reported from 10 states of the federation and the FCT, namely Lagos (70), Kaduna (25), FCT (22), Ogun (11), Plateau (4), Oyo (4), Ekiti (3), Osun (2), Edo (1), and Kano (1).

The centre added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated at Level 3, which continued to coordinate national response activities.

The NCDC said that till date, 65,982 cases were confirmed, 61,782 patients discharged and 1,165 deaths were recorded in 36 states and the FCT.