Court sends Miyetti Allah president back to detention, sets trial date

The order for his remand arrived after his arraignment before Justice Inyang Ekwo on Friday, March 22, 2024.

On February 5, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), filed an ex parte motion seeking to keep Bodejo in remand until the conclusion of the investigation and arraignment.

This followed the Miyetti Allah president's arrest at the group's office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on January 23 for floating of a vigilante group.

Meanwhile, the DIA brought Bodejo to court on Friday amidst tight security.

As seen in the suit marked ‘FHC/ABJ/CR/141/2024’, the Federal Government preferred three counts of terrorism against the Miyetti Allah leader.

However, Bodejo pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him.

Federal Government counsel Mohammed Abubakar informed the court of the prosecution's readiness to proceed to trial.

But defence counsel Mohammed Sheriff, while challenging the competence of the charge, noted that the amendment of the charges against his client was done without the leave of the court.

Ruling on Bodejo's bail application, Justice Ekwo ordered the defendant be further remanded in the DIA custody.

Based on the request of the defence lawyer, the Judge ordered the DIA to accord the defendant the necessary medical attention.

Ekwo also said he would allow 10 members of Bodejo's family to attend court and witness proceedings any day the case comes up.