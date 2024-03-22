ADVERTISEMENT
Detained Miyetti Allah president appears in court, ordered to enter plea

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge ordered detained Miyetti Allah President to enter his plea.

Bello Bodejo [Punch Newspapers]
Bello Bodejo [Punch Newspapers]

Bodejo was brought before Justice Inyang Ekwo amidst tight security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a deployment of security personnel within and around the high-rise building as the court delivered a ruling on Bodejo’s motion seeking an unconditional release from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)’s custody.

Justice Ekwo had, on March 13, fixed today for ruling on the motion following the failure of the Federal Government to file a charge and arraign Bodejo in court for alleged terrorism offence.

Upon resumed hearing on Friday, Justice Ekwo, in his ruling, held that the motion had been overtaken by event, the prosecution, having filed a charge against the “Miyetti Allah” president.

The judge therefore ordered the defendant to enter his plea. NAN reports that Bodejo, who is being preferred with a three-count charge, is currently taking his plea.

News Agency Of Nigeria

