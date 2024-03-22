Detained Miyetti Allah president appears in court, ordered to enter plea

Bodejo was brought before Justice Inyang Ekwo amidst tight security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a deployment of security personnel within and around the high-rise building as the court delivered a ruling on Bodejo’s motion seeking an unconditional release from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)’s custody.

Justice Ekwo had, on March 13, fixed today for ruling on the motion following the failure of the Federal Government to file a charge and arraign Bodejo in court for alleged terrorism offence.

Upon resumed hearing on Friday, Justice Ekwo, in his ruling, held that the motion had been overtaken by event, the prosecution, having filed a charge against the “Miyetti Allah” president.