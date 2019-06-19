A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced Bisong James Oyen, a fake employment officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to two years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Oyen had been arraigned before the court on June 13, 2019 on a two-count charge bordering on forgery and obtaining money by false pretence.

Oyen was accused of forging an EFCC appointment letter and delivering it to a Talbort Young for employment.

The petitioner said he had gotten assurance, after paying a fee, that he would receive an appointment letter from the EFCC that would qualify him for training by the anti-graft commission.

He reported the matter for investigations after he failed to receive any letter, and discovered that Oyen was not a genuine employment officer for the EFCC and was not authorised to receive any payment on behalf of the commission.

Even though Oyen pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was initially arraigned, he changed his plea to 'guilty' on Tuesday, June 18 after a plea bargain arrangement was made between the prosecution and defence.

Justice J.K. Omotosho convicted and sentenced Oyen to two years imprisonment on each of the charges, with both sentences to run concurrently.

Oyen's accomplice, Alex (Kalu Patrick Ikechukwu), who also communicated with the petitioner, remains at large.