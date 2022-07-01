RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court orders Immigration, banks to release David Ukpo’s details to Ekweremadu

Ukpo had claimed at a London court that he was a minor of 15 years old which led to the arrest and detention of the Nigerian Senator.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and daughter, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, July01, 2022, ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service and three banks to immediately release details of David Ukpo to the detained former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu to defend himself in a London court.

Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the order while delivering judgment in a suit instituted by Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

The judgment against the defendants followed their non-appearance in court to defend the suit.

By the court order, all official information including the account opening package in relation to Ukpo are to be released to Senator Ekweremadu to ascertain the real age of the said Ukpo.

Other defendants are the Comptroller General (C-G), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS); Stanbic-IBTC Bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA), and Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc as 2nd to 5th respondents, respectively.

