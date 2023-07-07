Couple arrested for allegedly employing underage girls for prostitution in Anambra
The couple was also charged with official corruption and prevention of course of justice.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the couple, Okechukwu Okonkwo, 36 and his 39-year-old wife, Ekpereamaka Okonkwo, are natives of Mbanagwu village in Otolo Nnewi, Anambra.
They are facing a nine-count charge of official corruption, prevention of course of justice and procurement of five underage girls for prostitution purposes.
Chief Magistrate Genevieve Osakwe ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Awka and Onitsha respectively. Osakwe adjourned the case till July 12 for ruling on bail application. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Onyema Anyaogu, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at their brothel in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra.
The prosecutor said that the offences were punishable under Section 495(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 36, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991.
