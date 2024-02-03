ADVERTISEMENT
Count yourselves special, UNILAG VC tells matriculating students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogunsola said the institution aimed to make the students fit for purpose, for the 4th industrial revolution which would be their reality.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)
Ogunsola said this at the matriculation ceremony of the 8,448 students admitted for the 2023/2024 academic session, on Friday, in Lagos.

According to her, the institution is not just another university, rather, one that is known for excellence, where leaders, men and women of character are groomed.

She urged the students to brace up for the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead in their academic endeavours.

“You will be equipped with the knowledge and resilience that will be crucial to navigate an ever-evolving world.

“The matriculation ceremony is the official induction into the university where we nurture your dreams, facilitate your acquisition of knowledge and skills and build character.

"It is not easy and it should not be easy. Ease does not build character, it does not build strength and it certainly does not breed leaders.

“However, rest assured that we will be beside you every step of the way, as we support you into independent adulthood.

“In the university, you will make life-long friends and it is here that many of you will meet the special person with whom you will spend the rest of your lives.

“So, I ask you to explore, dream and discover. The future is bright,” she stated.

“Here at the University of Lagos, we develop thinkers who can challenge the status quo and contribute their quota to the development of our country.

“Jim Rohn, an American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker, once said, ‘Time is more valuable than money. You can get more money, but you cannot get more time.

“I advise you that in the course of your programme, do avail yourself of the Innovation Technology Hub (ITMO), Entrepreneurship, Skills and Development Centre (ESDC), NITHub and other programmes.

“This is the time for you to prepare a foundation for your life. Study hard, grow, and experience the university.

“I am sure that as Mark Twain, an American writer and entrepreneur said, ‘20 years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did.

“It is therefore important you use your time here judiciously,” she said.

