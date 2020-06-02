The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has warned Nigerians that worshipping at home is still the safest way to avoid coronavirus infection, just a day after it lifted restrictions on religious gatherings.

The task force's decision to lift the restriction on Monday, June 1, 2020 had led to widespread concern from Nigerians who are worried about the rise in the number of cases recorded daily.

While addressing the concerns during a daily briefing on Tuesday, June 2, the PTF's national coordinator, Sani Aliyu, advised Nigerians that it is still safer to worship at home.

Aliyu said the PTF is not fully in support of religious worship resuming, but is merely providing safety guidance in the event that Nigerians need to fulfill their spiritual needs, and cannot do it at home.

"We're not making recommendation that people should go to places of worship; but if they choose to, we're providing advisories to enable them to do so safely.

"It is still better to do your worship at home. COVID has not gone away, you only need to look at the numbers," he said.

Nigeria has recorded 10,578 coronavirus cases in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as of June 1, and recorded 299 fatalities.

Aliyu said this is not the time for Nigerians to relax, but to continue to take precautionary measures.