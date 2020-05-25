The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Osogbo, said the patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus twice as required by treatment protocol.

Isamotu, however, confirmed the detection of two new COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Today, two COVID-19 patients were discharged from our isolation and treatment centre to join their families after they tested negative for the virus.

“Sadly, we also recorded two new cases in the state.

“Thankfully, they are all stable and responding to treatment.

“In total, 34 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from our isolation centres across the state out of the 44 confirmed cases in the state,” he said.

Isamotu urged residents to continue to abide by the safety measures put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.