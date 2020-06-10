663 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the highest announced in a single day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced in its daily update that the new cases were recorded in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The new cases raised Nigeria's total number of cases, recorded in 35 states and FCT, to 13,464.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 170, followed by Ogun with 108.

Bauchi recorded 69 new cases, as earlier disclosed by state governor, Bala Mohammed, while Ebonyi recorded 49 new cases, and Edo recorded 33.

30 new cases were recorded in Rivers, followed by 26 each in Jigawa and the FCT, and 20 in Delta.

Other states where new cases were recorded on Tuesday are Anambra (17), Gombe (16), Kano (16), Imo (15), Abia (14), Borno (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Kebbi (6), Kaduna (6), and Ondo (4).

Two new cases each were also recorded in Niger and Katsina, while one each was recorded in Osun, Ekiti, Kwara, and Nasarawa.

Tuesday's update also revealed 166 patients who have recovered from the disease were discharged to return home in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,206 recoveries have been recorded across the country.

Four new deaths were also recorded, raising the official death toll to 365, according to the NCDC.

Tuesday's worrying number of new cases comes as more states in the country ease restrictions that were earlier put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Kaduna State government announced earlier on Tuesday that some businesses and places of worship can reopen from Wednesday, June 10, 75 days after the state went into lockdown.

The Niger State government similarly announced on Tuesday that markets, banks and other places of business should be opened with strict adherence to all safety measures.

The Federal Government also finally caved in to pressure last week and allowed places of worship to resume activities, although in a controlled manner and with a set of guidelines.