The Kaduna State government has announced the partial lifting of a lockdown that was first enforced in March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced during a broadcast on Tuesday, June 9 that the Quarantine Order has been amended to permit a significant reopening of the state from Wednesday, June 10.

The governor said businesses can reopen on Wednesday, provided that they comply with safe reopening protocols such as the provision of thermometers for temperature checks, sanitisers or handwashing equipment, and physical distancing measures within all facilities.

Working hours for such businesses, El-Rufai said, will be between 9 am and 3 pm daily.

Businesses that the governor mentioned can reopen include supermarkets, providers of personal services such as hair dressing and barbing salons, and restaurants that are restricted to only takeout services.

He said hotels can reopen too, but their restaurants and bars must offer only room service.

Church services are also allowed to reopen, but only for Sunday services, and mosques are allowed to conduct only Friday Juma'at services, for the time being.

Places of worship have been directed to also comply with the safety stipulations.

Schools and markets will remain closed according to Governor El-Rufai [Daily Trust]

El-Rufai also mentioned that public servants will be summoned back to work in phases to be announced by the Head of Service.

The restriction of intra-state movement has also been lifted by the government, subject to a night-time curfew of 8 pm to 5 am.

Kaduna has recorded a total of 363 coronavirus cases, as of June 8, with 10 fatalities.

El-Rufai said in his address that despite the easing of restrictions, it is still considered unsafe for markets and schools to reopen.

"We will keep engaging with the relevant stakeholders on the matter, to determine the appropriate timing and conditions precedent," he said.

The governor praised residents for cooperating with the government in its efforts to contain the spread of the novel disease that has infected over 7.2 million people across the world.

He apologised for the inconvenience suffered, and urged residents to continue to adhere to all safety guidelines to prevent infection.

12,801 coronavirus cases have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as of the time of this report.

While 4,040 people have recovered from the virus, 361 people have died, officially.