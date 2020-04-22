Nigeria has recorded 117 new cases of the coronavirus disease, its highest announced in a single day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced late on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, that 59 new cases were recorded in Lagos, and 29 recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

They are the highest number of new cases recorded for both locations since Nigeria recorded its index case in February.

14 new cases were also recorded in Kano, while Borno (6), Katsina (4), Ogun (3), Rivers (1), and Bauchi (1) also recorded new cases.

The new cases have raised Nigeria's total tally of coronavirus cases to 782.

NCDC's Tuesday announcement also showed that the number of deaths across the country have increased from 22 to 25.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 430 cases, followed by the FCT with 118 cases, and Kano with 73 cases.

Coronavirus cases have been detected in 24 states and the FCT. 197 people have recovered.

560 of the total number of cases are currently active, according to the NCDC.