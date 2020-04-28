Abdulkarim Kana, state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, disclosed this during a press briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia, to give update on measures taken to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

Kana, a member of the state Task Force on COVID-19, said the people coming into Nasarawa from states with high confirmed cases of the virus were intercepted and quarantined for observation for 14 days at a facility in Lafia, based on the directive of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

“Samples from some of them were taken for testing and the results turnout negative.

“Those whose results turnout negative were released already and we are still awaiting some results,” he added.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, who spoke on behalf of the security agencies, said over 400 persons were arrested and prosecuted for violating the restriction order by the government within the last three weeks.

He added that security operatives would ensure the full enforcement of the Federal Government’s directive on interstate travel.

He, therefore, warned the residents to adhere strictly to government directives on the partial lockdown and restriction of movement in their best interest as the security agencies would arrest and prosecute all violators.

Also, Dogo Shammah, Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, assured that the government would rollout more palliatives to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

He added that the government had received support of about 40 trucks of rice, sugar and maize from some private donor and would soon distribute them to the people.

Shammah also disclosed that the government would address the press regularly to keep the people informed of developments concerning COVID-19 as its unfold.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Governor Abdullahi Sule had earlier announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state.

He said the patient is a 25-year-old woman, who recently traveled from Kano state to Garaku in Kokona Local Government Area of the state.