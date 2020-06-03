Abayomi stated this in his verified twitter handle on Tuesday, adding that the deaths were recorded on Monday, June 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Abayomi had earlier announced that the state recorded nine COVID-19 related deaths on May 31.

Currently, the total COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos now stands at 67.

Abayomi, however, did not give additional information about the sex, age, nationality or medical conditions of the deceased.

The Commissioner added that the state recorded 192 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the total number of cases in Lagos to 5151.