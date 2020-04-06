Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the state Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

“We want to clarify that the government has not declared total lockdown as is being speculated in some quarters.

”For now, the partial lockdown remains in force,” Ajakaye, also the Spokesman for the Kwara Technical Committee on COVID-19, said.

He gave the assurance that the committee would notify the public of any further decision on the lockdown.

According to him, more donations have been made to the government by individuals and firms to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“The government commends Mrs Bola Shagaya for donating 100 bags of 50kg rice, 500 pieces of 5kg semovita and 200 small cartons of detergents.

“Also, the government hails Mt. Olive Nig. Ltd. for giving 1,500 cartons of tomato paste and 1,000 bags of 5kg garri (cassava flakes).

“Similarly, the government thanks Zambezi Restaurant Café and Lounge for the gift of N100,000,” he said.

He appealed to more individuals and organisations to contribute to the effort.

The spokesperson said that distribution of government’s palliatives had begun in Ilorin East Local Government Area, with representatives of the 12 wards in the council directly taking custody of food stuffs.

”Commodities distributed are rice, sugar and vegetable oil, among others,” Ajakaye said.