Ehanire gave the advice at a press conference at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Monday in Benin.

“I strongly advise against spreading misinformation to cause fear and panic. The Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will continue to provide prompt and reliable updates and initiate all measures required to protect our people.

“A globally emerging lesson here is that some people who contracted COVID-19 appear to experience zero symptoms or only mild illness and will recover.

“However, other patients develop more severe symptoms, especially if they have other underlying illnesses or are weakened by old age.

“I urge Nigerians to take care of their health seriously,” he said.

Ehanire advised Nigerians to prevent the disease by regularly and thoroughly washing their hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds, by using an alcoholic base sanitizer and maintaining distances from sick persons.

He said that Nigerians should ensure good respiratory hygiene by covering their mouths and nose with a tissue or handkerchief when coughing or sneezing.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that on March 8, the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed one new case on Coronavirus in Ogun State, Nigeria.