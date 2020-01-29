The federal government has shut down Panda Supermarket, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja, over Coronavirus fears.

The supermarket was closed for illegally importing seafood and animals from China.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), discovers illegally imported seafood from China, and expired products at Panda Supermarket in Abuja. [FCCPC/Twitter]

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said it discovered that the store had expired products on its shelves.

The tweets read, “FCCPC inspected Panda Supermarket; Jabi on credible reports that it discriminated and had a concealed area for Asian nationals. Allegation confirmed, seafood and animals imported illegally from China discovered.

“Store closed in abundance of caution considering coronavirus. Products with expired and irregular shelf life were also discovered at Panda Supermarket, Jabi, Abuja yesterday.

“Regulatory activities to remove all offensive products from the Supermarket continues.”

Coronavirus, which is believed to have originated from bats, can be spread directly from person-to-person.

The first case was recorded in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. Since then, the deadly virus has spread to 14 countries including Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Thailand and the United States (US).

So far, over 2700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed; with at least 81 deaths. Symptoms of the outbreak include pneumonia-like symptoms: fever, and breathing difficulty.